Queen Mary 2 and the Historic Queen Mary will Reunite for a Royal Rendezvous – 20 Years Since Last Meeting

Following Queen Mary 2’s historic first transit through the Panama Canal, Queen Mary 2 will visit Long Beach, CA to reunite with its namesake, The Queen Mary, permanently docked in Long Beach, marking the first time the two iconic vessels have rendezvoused in 20 years. After the Royal rendezvous, Queen Mary 2 will make its official return to Port of Los Angeles after 17 years with an overnight stay. Queen Mary 2 arrives in Los Angeles as part of its “2026 World Voyage,” a 108-night journey around the world, visiting over 30 ports of call, including overnight stays in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Cape Town.

The public is invited to see this royal rendezvous from the decks of the Queen Mary or a harbor cruise for a unique view of the ships.

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Feb. 2 Queen Mary 2 will anchor off the port, within view of The Queen Mary,

7 a.m. – The ships will share a whistle salute to celebrate their reunion

7:30 a.m. – Queen Mary 2 will continue its journey to the Port of Los Angeles. The vessel will be docked at Berths 91/92 by 9a.m.

Details: Harbor cruise reservations are available through www.QueenMary.com

Venue: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach

Like this: Like Loading...