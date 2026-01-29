Arts Council for Long Beach Honors Griselda Suarez’s Legacy as Executive Director

After ten years of transformative leadership, Griselda Suarez will step down as executive director of Arts council for Long Beach. Suarez will now serve as the City of Long Beach’s inaugural Cultural Affairs Officer at the Department of Libraries, Arts and Culture.

Since joining ArtsLB in 2015, Griselda has been a visionary force. Her tenure is defined by an expanded grant program for local artists, the strengthening of neighborhood-based public art, and a steadfast commitment to equity. Under her guidance, the organization didn’t just survive the challenges of the pandemic—it emerged more stable and better positioned for the future with campaigns like “Keep Arts Working.”

“ArtsLB has always been about people—artists, organizers, educators, and neighbors who believe culture belongs everywhere in this city,” said Suarez, reflecting on a decade of collaborative success. Most recently, projects like the 14th Street Park Basketball Court Mural project in collaboration with “Books and Buckets” and artist Tracy Negrete Allen.

Anne Lattime, president of the ArtsLB Board, noted that Griselda’s leadership was characterized by “care, clarity, and deep respect for the communities we serve.” While she is moving to a new role, the Board views this transition as a continuation of her service to the city and the strong foundation she built at ArtsLB.

The Arts Council for LB staff noted it has been inspired by her thoughtful leadership and her dedication to their individual and collective growth.

“While we will miss her presence in our office, we are thrilled to see her shape the City’s cultural landscape in this new capacity,” staff members said.

Griselda’s final day will be Feb. 6. ArtsLB has implemented a transition plan to ensure operations continue seamlessly, and we will share leadership updates in the coming days.

