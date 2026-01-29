Port of Los Angeles Awards Record $1.85 Million in Community Grants

LOS ANGELES – Jan. 29, 2026 – The Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners Jan. 29 approved an unprecedented $1.85 million in grants to support 47 non-profit organizations undertaking initiatives benefiting the communities of the Los Angeles Harbor area.

“The Port’s community grants program continues to be instrumental in supporting many local organizations doing tremendous work in our community,” said Los Angeles Harbor Commissioner President Lucille Roybal-Allard. “We’re proud to be able to contribute to the missions and success of these non-profit groups.”

Grants were awarded in two categories: large (over $100,000) and general (under $100,000).

Large category grant recipients this year were EXP to support maritime-related outreach, workshops and career education to students; Los Angeles Maritime Institute for its TopSail Youth Program; and Wilmington-based Avalon Arts & Cultural Alliance to support maritime-themed Art & STEAM workshops, storytelling, cultural performances and other demonstrations.

Other grantees include:

Abode Communities

AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles

AltaSea Conservancy dba Kelp Ark

Angels Gate Cultural Center

Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor – ILWU/PMA Luncheon

Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor (Lease Agreement 9999) – Port Ocean and Land Awareness Program

Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor (2nd year of CIG) – Port Ocean and Land Awareness Program

Braid Theory Impact

Bridge Cities Alliance

Cabrillo Beach Boosters

Cabrillo Beach Youth Sailing Foundation – Youth Sailing Program

Cabrillo Beach Youth Sailing Foundation – 2025 ILCA Youth Sailing World Championship

EXPOSE

Friends of Banning Park

Friends of the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

Friends of the Los Angeles Maritime Museum

Friends of the Rotary Club of Wilmington

Gang Alternatives Program

Grand Vision Foundation

International Bird Rescue

International Seafarers Center

LA Conservation Corps

Los Angeles Fire Department Historical Society

Los Angeles Parks Foundation

Los Angeles Sailing Foundation

Los Angeles Sportswalk of Fame

Marine Mammal Care Center

Pacific Battleship Center

Port of Los Angeles High School

Providence Little Company of Mary Foundation

San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA

San Pedro Bay Historical Society, Inc.

San Pedro Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Assoc.

San Pedro City Ballet

SBCC Clean Wilmington

Shakespeare by the Sea

Sharefest Community Development, Inc.

Southern California Marine Institute

Think Earth Environmental Foundation

Tianguiz Cultural

Toberman Neighborhood Center

Watchitgrow Inc.

Wilmington Historical Society

Wilmington YMCA

The three large grant recipients were awarded two-year agreements, with one-year agreements for the other 44 grants.

The grant selection committee is comprised of three City of Los Angeles Harbor Department employees, two community representatives and one council district 15 representative.

Details: For more information visit portofla.org/grants

Like this: Like Loading...