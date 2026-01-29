Port of Los Angeles Awards Record $1.85 Million in Community Grants

LOS ANGELES – Jan. 29, 2026 – The Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners Jan. 29 approved an unprecedented $1.85 million in grants to support 47 non-profit organizations undertaking initiatives benefiting the communities of the Los Angeles Harbor area.
“The Port’s community grants program continues to be instrumental in supporting many local organizations doing tremendous work in our community,” said Los Angeles Harbor Commissioner President Lucille Roybal-Allard. “We’re proud to be able to contribute to the missions and success of these non-profit groups.”
Grants were awarded in two categories: large (over $100,000) and general (under $100,000).
Large category grant recipients this year were EXP to support maritime-related outreach, workshops and career education to students; Los Angeles Maritime Institute for its TopSail Youth Program; and Wilmington-based Avalon Arts & Cultural Alliance to support maritime-themed Art & STEAM workshops, storytelling, cultural performances and other demonstrations.
Other grantees include:
- Abode Communities
- AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles
- AltaSea Conservancy dba Kelp Ark
- Angels Gate Cultural Center
- Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor – ILWU/PMA Luncheon
- Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor (Lease Agreement 9999) – Port Ocean and Land Awareness Program
- Boys & Girls Club of the LA Harbor (2nd year of CIG) – Port Ocean and Land Awareness Program
- Braid Theory Impact
- Bridge Cities Alliance
- Cabrillo Beach Boosters
- Cabrillo Beach Youth Sailing Foundation – Youth Sailing Program
- Cabrillo Beach Youth Sailing Foundation – 2025 ILCA Youth Sailing World Championship
- EXPOSE
- Friends of Banning Park
- Friends of the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium
- Friends of the Los Angeles Maritime Museum
- Friends of the Rotary Club of Wilmington
- Gang Alternatives Program
- Grand Vision Foundation
- International Bird Rescue
- International Seafarers Center
- LA Conservation Corps
- Los Angeles Fire Department Historical Society
- Los Angeles Parks Foundation
- Los Angeles Sailing Foundation
- Los Angeles Sportswalk of Fame
- Marine Mammal Care Center
- Pacific Battleship Center
- Port of Los Angeles High School
- Providence Little Company of Mary Foundation
- San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA
- San Pedro Bay Historical Society, Inc.
- San Pedro Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Assoc.
- San Pedro City Ballet
- SBCC Clean Wilmington
- Shakespeare by the Sea
- Sharefest Community Development, Inc.
- Southern California Marine Institute
- Think Earth Environmental Foundation
- Tianguiz Cultural
- Toberman Neighborhood Center
- Watchitgrow Inc.
- Wilmington Historical Society
- Wilmington YMCA
The three large grant recipients were awarded two-year agreements, with one-year agreements for the other 44 grants.
The grant selection committee is comprised of three City of Los Angeles Harbor Department employees, two community representatives and one council district 15 representative.
Details: For more information visit portofla.org/grants