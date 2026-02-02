Emergency Rent Relief Program to Relaunch Feb. 9; Phase II Accepts Tenant Applications

The Los Angeles County Emergency Rent Relief Program or LAERRP, will reopen on, Feb. 9, expanding access by allowing tenants to apply while continuing to accept applications from landlords.

During round 1 of the program, which closed on Jan. 23, the county accepted applications from eligible landlords and property owners experiencing unpaid rent due to emergency-related financial hardship. A total of 4,644 applications were received during the first round.

“The County’s Emergency Rent Relief Program has reaffirmed what we already know to be true – Los Angeles County residents are navigating undue hardship and financial challenges due to emergencies like federal immigration enforcement and the 2025 wildfires,” said Los Angeles County Board Chair and First District Supervisor, Hilda L. Solis. “The reopening of this program will not only allow our tenants to apply directly but will ensure we continue to provide assistance to those who need it most.”

Application Period:

Applications Open: Feb. 9, at 9 a.m.

Applications Close: March 11, at 4:59 p.m.

What’s New in Round 2

Round 2 builds on the initial rollout by expanding access and reducing barriers to entry for households experiencing housing instability, ensuring that assistance reaches eligible households more efficiently.

Tenant Initiated Applications

Beginning February 9, tenants can apply through the online program portal at lacountyrentrelief.com. Tenants can also apply by phone through approved program partners. This change improves access for households experiencing housing instability by allowing tenants to initiate the process themselves, rather than relying solely on landlord-initiated applications.

Allowing tenants to initiate applications is intended to streamline the process and ensure eligible households can access the program more efficiently, regardless of who submits the application.

What Stays the Same

The Los Angeles County Emergency Rent Relief Program provides emergency financial assistance to tenants, landlords and, in some cases, displaced homeowners experiencing unpaid rent, mortgage, or related housing expenses due to emergency-related financial hardship.

Program Basics

Emergency financial assistance for eligible past-due rent and mortgage-related hardship Grants of up to six (6) months of relief, with limited exceptions Maximum of $15,000 per unit



Eligible Expenses

Unpaid rental or mortgage debt

Eligible utilities

Other verified, related housing expenses

Payment and Participation Requirements

Once a payment is issued to the landlord, tenants will be notified of the payment and the time period covered for their records.

Both tenants and landlords must complete their required portions of the application. Applications will not be considered if either party does not participate.

How to Apply

Applications are not being accepted at this time. However, those interested can complete the online interest form at lacountyrentrelief.com to receive program updates. Interested tenants and landlords should visit the website to learn more about required documentation ahead of the Feb. 9 application opening, eligibility requirements, and future workshop dates.

