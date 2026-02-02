Port Rolls Out New Online Grant Platform for Community Investment Program

LOS ANGELES — Applications for the Port of Los Angeles community investment grant program are now being accepted via an all-new online application system launched Jan. 30. The port plans to award up to $2 million in non-taxpayer-funded grants for the upcoming 2026/27 fiscal year.

Grants will support initiatives benefiting the Los Angeles Harbor area and LA Waterfront, as well as port goals related to community and sustainability, port commerce and jobs, and education and workforce development. Grants will be awarded in two categories: large (over $100,000) and general (under $100,000).

The new online application system will now allow applicants to seamlessly upload digital applications, identify any missing information and virtually track the application process. Applications are due by 4 p.m., March 16.

The port is hosting an online Zoom workshop to assist applicants and answer questions at 6 p.m., Feb 19. Interested applicants can join the meeting via this Zoom link, using the passcode 575329.

Since 2014, the community investment grant program has awarded a total of 422 grants totaling $14.5 million. This week the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners approved FY 2025/26 grants totaling an unprecedented $1.85 million to support 47 local non-profit organizations.

