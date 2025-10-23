San Pedro Film Festival Marks 14th Year with Exciting Films and Update in Arts Community Engagement

Festival to teams up with launch of the first “Second Saturday ArtWalk,” a New Downtown San Pedro Arts Initiative

SAN PEDRO — The San Pedro Film Festival or SPIFFest, Oct. 19 announced its 14th annual celebration, showcasing a diverse selection of independent films, compelling documentaries, and engaging screenings this November 7 to 9. This beloved community event continues to cultivate the local arts scene, foster creative expression, and bring residents and visitors together through the power of cinema.

This year marks an exciting milestone with the launch of the first “Second Saturday ArtWalk,” on Nov. 8, from 1 to 7 p.m., an initiative created by the art community of downtown San Pedro. Coinciding with the festival, the ArtWalk will transform the downtown area into a vibrant art walk from gallery to gallery, featuring local artists, music and food. This collaborative event affirms San Pedro’s growing reputation as a hub for creativity and cultural connection.

“This partnership between film and art celebrates what makes San Pedro so unique,” said Ziggy Mrkich, SPIFFest founder and festival director. “Each year, the San Pedro Film Festival brings our community together to celebrate creativity, diversity, and shared stories. We’re thrilled to expand that celebration through the Second Saturday ArtWalk — a new way to experience the spirit of San Pedro.”

The 2025 festival features an eclectic lineup of films from emerging and established filmmakers, highlighting stories that reflect the rich cultural tapestry of San Pedro and beyond. In addition to screenings at local venues, SPIFFest will host panel discussions, filmmaker Q&As, workshops, and special events designed to celebrate the art of storytelling and promote local talent.

Highlights of this year’s SPIFFest include the award-winning documentary In Plain Sight directed by Rosanna Xia (LA Times journalist) and Daniel Straub, which explores the issue of DDT barrels in the ocean just off the Southern California coastline. The festival also features premieres of several local films and a screenplay competition showcasing emerging writers.

Visitors can purchase festival passes and individual tickets through SPIFFest.org and plan their experience with the full schedule of showtimes, events, and ArtWalk activities. Saturday night the SPIFFest Mixer will happen at Wunderkammer at Crafted.

Details: www.SPIFFest.org

