Holiday Celebrations Light Up the Los Angeles Harbor Area

In a place like the Los Angeles Harbor Area—where winter means crisp mornings, bright afternoons, and the lingering scent of the Pacific — the holiday season brings its own kind of reset. We return to the rituals that ground us: services at our preferred houses of worship (or none at all), volunteering for families who need extra support, singing the old songs, and gathering to share meals without the usual frictions.

From San Pedro to Wilmington, families still pass down the stories and traditions that shape our shared experience, proving that holiday spirit doesn’t depend on snowdrifts or frosted windows. Here on the coast, the season announces itself with imported snow piled in public parks, Christmas tree lightings, caroling under palm trees, sparkling waterfront displays, and community celebrations that stretch the length of the harbor. Here’s a guide to the must-attend events this December:

City of Carson Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

Thursday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m. | Carson Event Center, 801 Carson St., Carson

Carson kicks off the season with its annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony. Enjoy seasonal music from The Holiday Carolers and a special performance by the Enrichment Modern Dance Group. Children can write letters to Santa, create holiday crafts and enjoy light refreshments. The evening concludes with the lighting of Carson’s Holiday Tree, marking the start of the winter festivities.

39th Annual Weymouth Corners Candy Cane Lane

Friday, Dec. 5, 5 to 9 p.m. | 1400 block of W. 8th Street, San Pedro

A nearly four-decade tradition, Candy Cane Lane transforms San Pedro’s Weymouth Corners into a magical holiday wonderland. Oversized candy canes, handcrafted years ago, still line the street. Visitors can enjoy free holiday music, street dancing, carnival games, live entertainment and complimentary seasonal treats.

City of Carson Winterfest Celebration

Friday, Dec. 5, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. | Veterans Park, 22400 Moneta Ave., Carson

Winterfest returns with family-favorite activities, including a snow run, inflatables, a larger toddler play area, arts and crafts, food vendors and live entertainment. Santa Claus will make a special appearance, and guests can take horse-drawn hay wagon rides. Toys will also be donated to local children through the Carson Citizens Cultural Arts Foundation and Shriners Hospitals.

Port of Los Angeles: Holidays by the Sea

Saturday, Dec. 6, 4 to 8 p.m. | San Pedro Town Square (Tree Lighting at 5 p.m.)

Celebrate the season at San Pedro Town Square with performances by the San Pedro City Ballet, holiday carolers, a marionette show, snow play zones, and the official tree lighting ceremony. Attendees are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for the Boys & Girls Club of the Los Angeles Harbor.

Los Angeles Harbor Holiday Afloat Parade

Saturday, Dec. 6, 6 to 8 p.m. | Los Angeles Main Channel

Now in its 63rd year, the Holiday Afloat Parade fills the harbor with decorated boats, from powerboats and tall ships to sailboats and working vessels. Sponsored by the Port of Los Angeles and Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club, the parade begins at Wilmington’s East Basin and winds along the Main Channel. Prime viewing locations include Cruise Ship Plaza, Battleship Iowa, the LA Maritime Museum and Banning’s Landing Community Center.

Victorian Christmas at the Banning Mansion

Sunday, Dec. 7, 12 to 4 p.m. | Banning Mansion, 401 E. M St., Wilmington

Experience a Victorian Christmas at the Banning Mansion with horse-drawn carriage rides, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, family crafts, caroling and Victorian dancers. Guests can also tour the beautifully decorated mansion. Admission is free for all ages.

San Pedro Spirit of the Holidays Parade

Sunday, Dec. 7, 1 to 3 p.m. | Downtown San Pedro

In its 45th year, this festive parade features floats, marching bands, dancers and local organizations celebrating community pride along the streets of Downtown San Pedro.

Toy Drop

Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | ILWU Memorial Association, 231 W. C St., Wilmington

Bring an unwrapped toy or bicycle and enjoy the day with food trucks, pop-up vendors, live bands and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Heart of the Harbor Holiday Parade

Sunday, Dec. 14, 12 p.m. | Avalon Boulevard, Wilmington (F Street to M Street)

Closing out the harbor’s holiday season, Wilmington’s 38th Annual Heart of the Harbor Parade brings vibrant floats, cultural performances and spirited neighborhood participation to Avalon Boulevard.

From tree lightings and parades to waterfront spectacles and neighborhood traditions, the Los Angeles Harbor Area is aglow with holiday spirit — offering something for everyone this season.

