Arts Opportunities: Fellowships, Youth Books, Poet Applications & Artist Call

Art’s For LA Fellowships Applications Open

Arts for LA’s program is for anyone in LA County looking to gain skills, resources, and access to an expanded network to effect change in the greater LA arts and culture sector. Applications for ACTIVATE Delegates and Emerging Arts Leaders 2026 are now open through Jan. 7, 2026.

Time: Info Session: Dec.10. Deadline: Jan.7, 2026

Details: https://tinyurl.com/arts-for-LA

Call for Children’s Chapter Book Donations

Angels Gate Cultural Center is collecting children’s chapter books to use during Arts + Exploration Field Trips. Your donation will help hundreds of students create blackout poetry (where a poet takes an existing text and uses a marker to “black out” most of the words, leaving a select few that form a new poem) inspired by work in the gallery’s current exhibition, Sustainers of Life.

Details: For more information or to donate, contact shaghayegh@angelsgateart.org

Youth Poet Laureate Applications Open

The Long Beach Public Library or LBPL and the Arts Council for Long Beach supported by Urban Word NYC, announce the launch of the 2026 Long Beach Youth Poet Laureate program. This annual program celebrates young writers and community leaders who use the power of poetry to inspire change and uplift their voices. Applications are now open for Long Beach residents ages 13 to 18.

Details: Application details and submission guidelines are available here, https://tinyurl.com/LBPL-youth-poet-laureate

RTS HOUSE 1002 In-House Artist-Call

Local artists are invited to apply to showcase their work in a 300+ sqft warehouse space at House 1002. This rotating spotlight program offers creative freedom across all mediums, your own opening reception with refreshments, promotion, and up to one month of public display during shop hours.

Time: Store hours, 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 12 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday

Cost: Free

Details: Visit in-person or email house1002@gmail.com

Venue: House 1002, 1002 S. Pacific Ave., San Pedro

