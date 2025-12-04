Letters to the Editor: Two Appreciations, Pollution Woes and Sewer Socialism

Shining a Light, an Appreciation

Melina Paris’ article “Roots & Rambles”, published in Random Lengths News, May 16, 2024 was included as part of a significant grant proposal that Grand Vision applied for and received from the Live Music Society. We received a Music in Action grant, which allowed us to present and fairly compensate 16 emerging folk-Americana musicians over a series of four concerts in 2025. Melina’s article shined a light on the Grand Annex as an intimate space, where creativity is welcomed, and where artists and audiences truly engage with each other. We’re grateful for this kind of writing that gets to the core of what Grand Vision offers and provides support for continued success!

Taran Schindler, Grand Vision, San Pedro

Praise for the Supervisor

James, your recent article about Janice Hahn as a hero was touching and necessary. She doesn’t get enough press or praise for being the type of politician we truly need and can honestly respect. She left being a congresswoman because she felt she could do more good in LA rather than in DC.

Richard Pawlowski. Oregon

Port Pollution PBS Special Report

Boy…..watching Seroka is nauseating! You need a grain of salt about a mile wide to swallow all of that rhetoric with! I am SO proud of all of those advocates for clean air that were featured! Thanks to all of you!!! I think after the explosion and fire on the ship this weekend and the shelter in place order…..makes this particularly relevant. From what I know….there were lithium batteries involved and other toxic chemicals. Those emissions are lethal. Just another reason for understanding the high jeopardy that this area faces.

Best to you all,

Janet Gunter, San Pedro

Tesoro Refining & Marketing Company LLC

Hola Magali…gracias for the heads up I’m writing my public comments as l send you this email I’m also sharing with key EJ colleagues too! I hope everyone sends a quick message stating we need public hearings and HIA/ Health Impacts assessments for all impacted communities! I will demand an extension of time and want full disclosures on outreach and engagement processes utilized by the polluters? We will not stand for coverups! Please let me know tomorrow of next steps? We’ll be glad to attend hearings, town halls and protests if necessary! My name is Ricardo Pulido CFASE Board chairman, we have some major concerns on the future permitting process at Tesoro Refinery, please see below our request:

1.) We need several city hall(S) public hearings and several town hall’s meetings in Carson, Wilmington, San Pedro and West Long Beach area! Re: our major concerns:

1.) residents have not been given the proper review opportunity timeframe to digest issuance of this new permit!

2.) An EIR/CEQA updated document needs to be done& addressed! Due Process issues!

3.) E/R emergency response plan needs to be updated with specific details on how to respond contact impacted residents if a catastrophic explosions man made or natural disaster happens & a plan needs to be developed!

4.) Pipelines underground issues of aging high pressure pipes re:jet fuel Sulfur leaching and natural gas pipelines explosions/ leaks code enforcement violations procedures in writing asap!

5.) Why name changes is this covering up past violations and master plan for inspections of schools churches parks& residential in a 3 mile radius plan,flare ups fires on facilities? Lastly, we the people demand full disclosure transparency in writing of due diligence by all parties ASAP! We appreciate our 5 points be thoroughly(DTSC) investigated and demand a delay in making any final decision until we the people have our fair public hearing and explanations to our major concerns! Thank you for your attention on our vital issues for Community matters…

Respectfully

Peace, Ricardo Alex CFASE and team…

Sewer Socialism

You might have seen a sewer with a stamp of [a] painting that says: This drains to the ocean.

The Kinnickinnic, Menomonee and Milwaukee rivers all meet at the great gathering place on the shore of Lake Michigan. “Sewer Socialism” from Milwaukee fought against the scourge of typhoid and cholera. It also ensured the breweries with clean water: Pabst, Schlitz and Miller (Old Milwaukee is made in St. Louis with big muddy’s water in order to harm the name of Milwaukee).

Municipal projects are difficult. Through the 1980s, Milwaukee built the ‘Big Tunnel Project’ two hundred feet below in the natural limestone. In August this year 14” of rain fell in 24 hours flooding the city. The big tunnel was filled to 98% capacity at 11 billion gallons. There the water could be stored and later treated instead of polluting Lake Michigan.

Old Milwaukee

Mark A. Nelson

San Pedro

Like this: Like Loading...