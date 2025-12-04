Winter’s Silent Threat: Heart Attacks Increase During the Holidays

LONG BEACH — As the holiday season brings joy, celebration, and festive cheer, it also carries an often-overlooked risk: heart attacks. While many eagerly anticipate year-end festivities, doctors caution that December and January are peak months for heart-related emergencies. Medical experts explain that factors such as rich holiday foods, travel, colder weather, emotional stress, and other seasonal pressures can contribute to an increased risk of heart attacks during the holidays.

The Holiday Heart Attack Risk

Based on research from the American Heart Association, cardiac mortality is higher around Christmas and New Year’s than at any other time of the year. From large holiday meals to crowded social events, the time of year can take a toll on both the mind and body.

“The holiday season brings more than just cheer, it also brings a perfect storm of stressors,” said Dr. Nikhil Kapoor, MD, Cardiologist at Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center (SMMC).

“From heavy meals and disrupted sleep to concerns over finances, travel, anxiety, and cold weather, these factors can take a serious toll on your heart. For many, this combination significantly raises the risk of heart attacks and other cardiac events.”

Prioritizing Self-Care

To combat the holiday heart attack spike, experts urge individuals to prioritize self-care. Between festive obligations and busy schedules, it’s easy to forget about your own health. Finding moments to rest, take your prescribed medications and treatments, nourish your body, and practice mindfulness can make a big difference. “Start with just one healthy choice each day, whether it’s a heart-smart breakfast, a brisk walk, or taking a moment to breathe and de-stress,” advised Dr. Kapoor. “These small, consistent actions can protect your heart and even save your life over time.”

Avoid Overindulgence

The holidays are also a time for indulgence, and overindulging in food and drink can lead to seasonal weight gain, which in turn increases the risk of heart disease. Studies show that more than half of annual weight gain occurs between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, with many people gaining up to 5 to 7 pounds during this short period.

To help prevent weight gain and maintain heart health, the American Heart Association (AHA) recommends filling your plate with vegetables first and being mindful of portion sizes when eating calorie-heavy foods. Maintaining a healthy weight is important year-round, but especially during the holidays when temptations are everywhere.

Make Small Changes for Big Impact

The AHA emphasizes that simple lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, the nation’s number one and number four killers, respectively. According to the World Health Organization, 80% of heart disease is preventable with small, everyday changes such as:

Quitting smoking

Engaging in 30 minutes of physical activity most days of the week

Eating a heart-healthy diet

Take Action Now

This holiday season, remember that taking care of your heart is a gift that will benefit you all year long. By prioritizing self-care, avoiding excess, and making mindful lifestyle choices, you can celebrate the season while reducing your risk of heart trouble.

To learn more about heart attack signs and symptoms, heart attack prevention, and award-winning cardiovascular services, please visit dignityhealth.org/socal/heart.

