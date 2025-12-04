Solis Leads County Opposition to Trump Administration’s Public Charge Rule

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Dec. 3 approved a motion directing the office of immigrant affairs and county counsel to respond to the Trump administration’s proposed changes to the public charge rule. The rule would allow immigration officers to deny permanent residency to immigrants who use Medicaid or other federal and state assistance programs, including food and housing support.

The 2022 Biden administration public charge rule was designed to protect immigrant families from the harmful effects of the 2019 Trump administration rule, which led many families, including U.S. citizen children, to forgo health care and other essential services. Studies from UCLA and Duke University show the 2019 rule worsened health disparities, discouraged immigrants from accessing care, and contributed to higher illness and death rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the motion, the chief executive office’s legislative affairs and intergovernmental relations branch, in consultation with county counsel, is tasked with sending a five-signature letter to the Los Angeles County Congressional Delegation expressing the board’s opposition and the potential harm to residents and county operations. The office of immigrant affairs, in coordination with county counsel and multiple county departments, is directed to draft a comprehensive response to submit during the federal public comment period.

The office of immigrant affairs will also work with county departments, community organizations, and other stakeholders on public education and outreach to inform immigrant communities about the proposed rule and direct individuals to resources such as immigration advocates and legal clinics.

