Metro Advances Hahn’s Olympic Water Taxi Proposal

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Metro Board of Directors Dec. 4 voted unanimously to take the next steps toward making Supervisor Janice Hahn’s proposal for a Water Taxi from San Pedro to Long Beach during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games a reality.

“The 2028 Games are a chance to think bigger about the transit options we offer our residents,” said Hahn. “A water taxi between San Pedro and Long Beach would be an opportunity to showcase our waterfront, cut down on traffic on the bridges, and give residents and visitors a memorable way to get to Olympic and Paralympic events. I appreciate the support of my colleagues, and this vote today brings us one step closer to making this a reality.”

Long Beach is set to host 18 sporting events across seven venues during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. San Pedro will host sailing, be home to Croatia House, and will have hotels filled with Olympic visitors. Hahn’s proposed water taxi will offer an innovative public transport connection for San Pedro and surrounding communities, as well as for riders along Metro’s J (Silver) Line, which runs along the El Monte Busway and Harbor Transitway from El Monte to San Pedro via Downtown Los Angeles. Olympics attendees could also park at the Harbor Gateway Transit Center in Gardena and take the J Line to San Pedro to catch the water taxi, significantly relieving traffic congestion in and around Long Beach and on the Vincent Thomas Bridge.

A study completed by Metro found that Hahn’s Water Taxi proposal is not only feasible, but it would also support the Games’ goal of a transit-first Olympics and Paralympics and work to mitigate concerns over roadway congestion and traffic flows during the games. Among other findings, the report determined that the cost of operating the water taxi could be as low as $4 per passenger seat.

Today, the Board approved a motion by Hahn and co-authored by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Chair Fernando Dutra, Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker, Inglewood Mayor James Butts, and Pomona Mayor Tim Sandoval to begin the process of identifying potential operators and assessing funding options. Metro staff will return to the Board within 180 days with findings such as public-private partnership structures, a proposed implementation timeline, and any next steps.

During the vote, Hahn emphasized she wants to make sure the eventual operator of this water taxi is ready to work with labor partners and that the water taxi is integrated into the tap system.

There is precedent for Hahn’s proposed water taxi; a water ferry service between San Pedro and Long Beach with a stop at Terminal Island existed before the construction of the Vincent Thomas Bridge. The ferry was operated by both private and municipal companies and provided transportation for workers, residents, and commuters.

In October, Hahn invited local leaders and community members to join her aboard a Harbor Breeze Cruise boat to take the proposed route from San Pedro to Long Beach and back.

