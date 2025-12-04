Random Happenings: How We Go Missing: Play Reading and Creative Writing Workshop and Enjoy an Eclectic Weekend at Collage

How We Go Missing: Play Reading and Creative Writing Workshop

Join Angels Gate Cultural Center (AGCC) on Dec. 13 for a play reading and workshop with San Pedro-raised poet, playwright, and professor Carolyn Dunn. A staged reading of Dunn’s one-act play, How We Go Missing, will be followed by a healing-centered writing workshop for the Indigenous community. The staged reading will be open to the general public and held in Building H, followed by a limited capacity creative writing workshop centered on Native healing and hope, to conclude by 5 p.m. RSVP is required.

How We Go Missing is Carolyn Dunn’s award winning one-act play, read at AGCC by professional actors to bring to life the stories of five women from different tribes as they experience grief, loss, and the impact of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women/Girls/2S/Relatives (MMIW) crisis. Expanding upon the topics and themes explored in AGCC’s current exhibition Sustainers of Life, this event aims to call attention to the ongoing MMIW crisis while providing an avenue for community healing and connection.

Time: 2 to 4:30 p.m., Dec. 13

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/How-We-Go-Missing

Venue: Angels Gate Cultural Center. 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

Eclectic Weekend at Collage

From holiday-themed melodies to straight-ahead and contemporary jazz, Collage is bringing the vibes this weekend. The eclectic venue pairs its genre-spanning live music with rotating art exhibitions, making it the perfect spot to elevate your cultural experience.

Kosta Kutay Jazz Quartet

Fresh from Betty Carter Jazz Ahead, LA saxophonist/composer Kosta Kutay is joined by pianist Josh Wong, bassist Graeham Guerin, and drummer Greg Niemi to perform music from his debut record EVA. Written during the months surrounding his multiple sclerosis diagnosis, EVA merges emotion, interplay, and saxophone pedal driven textures to expand the boundaries of contemporary jazz.

Time: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5

Cost: $20

Details: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/kosta-kutay-jazz-quartet

Holiday Concert with Los Cancioneros Master Chorale

Ready for some uplifting holiday choral music? The Los Cancioneros Master Chorale will sing a mix of favorites and more obscure pieces, and their soaring harmonies will help you hear each in a new light. This award-winning sixteen-person group has been delighting audiences for over twenty years, and they are back at Collage for another great show..

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 6

Cost: $10

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Los-Cancioneros-Master-Chorale

Baggetta, Baiza, Crane, & Liebig play Ornette Coleman

Four visionary performers whose musical explorations span jazz, punk rock, psychedelia, and Americana music come together to present their take on works by musical pioneer Ornette Coleman. Mike Baggetta, Joe Baiza, Matt Crane, and Steuart Liebig present boundless and unique interpretations of music by the saxophonist, composer, and arranger who rocked the jazz world in the 1960’s and continued shaping it into the new century.

Time: 7:30 to 9 p.m., Dec. 6

Cost: $20

Details: https://tinyurl.com/bagetta-baiza-crane

Venue: All events will take place at Collage: A Place for Art and Music at 731 S Pacific Ave., San Pedro.

