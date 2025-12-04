How Travel Changed My View on Vegetarianism and Veganism

By Lynn Nishimura, Columnist

Once, in San Francisco, I discovered a small, unassuming restaurant run by a former French model. She served vegan plates made with butternut squash, lentils, and other flavorful, animal-free ingredients. When I was trying to get fit, I ate there often — her food was vibrant, nourishing, and genuinely satisfying.

At the time, San Francisco was a hub for healthy living. Prices were reasonable, and cafés run by young innovators offered local, fresh, and wholesome dishes. Freshly squeezed juices — beet, ginger, celery, apple, and more — added color and vitality to daily life. Los Angeles wasn’t far behind.

Vegetarian Dining Goes Mainstream

Today, vegetarian and vegan cuisine is everywhere. In major cities, it’s no longer a niche trend but a part of the culture. Across the U.S., diners and chain restaurants offer vegetarian options that go far beyond pasta or cheese-based staples, with chefs being inspired by dishes and techniques from other parts of the world.

Menus now feature vibrant salads and appetizers — marinated roasted vegetables cooked in olive oil, topped with creamy burrata or fresh mozzarella and herbs. There’s bruschetta with garlic and tomatoes, or Greek salads brimming with feta, olives, red onions, and ripe tomatoes.

Aside from the farm-to-table movement, one of my favorite vegetarian splurges is Ethiopian cuisine. Meals are eaten with your hands, using spongy, sour injera to scoop up flavorful stews (wot) made from cabbage, lentils, and vegetables. It’s authentic, communal, and deeply satisfying. You can even pair this with honey wine. Another standalone meal is the vegetarian pita sandwich — stuffed with falafel, roasted vegetables, thick slices of eggplant, crisp cucumber, and fresh salad, all brought together with a savory red pepper sauce.

The Rise of Processed Plant-Based Foods

The boom in plant-based eating — including fast-food options — has led to an explosion of processed alternatives: imitation chicken, shrimp, and beef, as well as packaged vegan products made from soy, chickpeas, or tempeh. Yet many vegetarian restaurants remain inventive, putting creative spins on local classics. I once had a tempeh steak with mushroom sauce at an audacious vegan-friendly restaurant in the heart of Paris — open since 2007 — and it was rich and deeply savory. With a little searching, you can find vegetarian restaurants that reimagine traditional dishes using meatless versions of chicken, fish, or beef.

Simple Cooking, Big Flavor

At home, simplicity is key. The Mediterranean approach — olive oil, fresh herbs, grilled vegetables, and unrefined ingredients — feels both clean and balanced. Nearly any cuisine can be adapted to a vegetarian version.

Farmers’ markets are perfect for inspiration. Even a single vegetable can become the star of the meal: a head of cauliflower roasted with olive oil, garlic, paprika, and sea salt until golden and tender can feel indulgent. Social media and community activities have become incredible sources of ideas, with creators sharing inventive, approachable recipes that make plant-based cooking accessible to everyone.

Haute Cuisine Embraces Plants

Even haute cuisine is going green. French Chef Alain Passard transformed his three-Michelin-star Parisian restaurant into a fully vegetarian experience. His poetic menus merge innovation and tradition — blending elements of molecular gastronomy with archaic techniques that only he can do. Using ingredients from his own permaculture gardens and farm, he proves that luxury and sustainability can coexist artfully in haute gastronomy.

Happy Eating

Travel taught me that food is not only nourishment but also a reflection of culture and creativity. Experiencing vegetarian and vegan dishes around the world showed me that plant-based food isn’t about restriction — it’s about discovery.

Whether in San Francisco, Paris, Los Angeles, or your own kitchen, the possibilities are endless. Plant-based dining and cooking brings together simplicity, flavor and sustainability — a delicious and sensorial way to add variety and creativity to your meal.

Like this: Like Loading...