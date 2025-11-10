Labor Caucus Urges Starbucks to Reach First Contract With Workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Labor Caucus Co-Chairs Reps. Steven Horsford (NV-04), Debbie Dingell (MI-06), Mark Pocan (WI-02), and Donald Norcross (NJ-01) with Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) Nov. 10 led 83 House Democrats in a letter urging Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol to finally reach a fair first contract with baristas.

“Disturbingly, we have heard that the company has returned to union busting, which has impeded the ability of Starbucks workers—many of whom are our constituents—to exercise their statutory and constitutional right to organize,” wrote the lawmakers. “Given that it is the policy of the United States to encourage collective bargaining under the National Labor Relations Act, we urge Starbucks to end its union busting and bargain in good faith to reach a fair contract with its employees.”

“We understand that the parties had been making progress towards a fair contract in 2024 and achieved 33 Tentative Agreements to date,” continued the lawmakers. However, we are troubled by reports that since you started your role as CEO in September 2024, the company has failed to put forward a serious economic proposal, backtracking on the previously agreed-upon path forward. This prompted Workers United to file an unfair labor practice (ULP) charge alleging Starbucks’ failure to bargain in good faith and undermining the representative status of the union. Further, since December 2024, Workers United has filed over 100 new ULPs, many of which allege retaliation against union baristas for union organizing or partaking in protected union activity.”

“Accordingly, we want to know how Starbucks, in accordance with the law, will reverse course from its current posture, resolve its existing labor disputes, and bargain a fair contract in good faith with these employees,” concluded the lawmakers.

A full copy of the letter can be found here. The letter was signed by 88 House Democrats.

