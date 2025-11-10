Long Beach Announcements: Community Meeting on Marine Debris and Trash Capture and Homelless Count Volunteers Needed

City of Long Beach to Host Community Meeting on Marine Debris and Trash Capture System

The City of Long Beach Department of Public Works will host a virtual community meeting to share information about the marine debris and trash capture system project, an initiative that will reduce pollution in local waterways and coastal areas. The virtual meeting will take place on Nov. 12.

During the meeting, city staff and project consultants will provide an overview of the project’s initial phase – a feasibility study that will evaluate a range of technologies that could intercept trash and debris in the lower Los Angeles River before it reaches the ocean, identify optimal system locations and outline next steps for potential design, permitting, construction, funding, and long-term operations and maintenance. Participants will also have the opportunity to discuss community concerns related to trash and pollution in the Los Angeles River and surrounding marine environments.

Community members are encouraged to attend the virtual workshop to learn more about the project, the feasibility study process, and how findings will guide future decisions.

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12,

Details: Zoom Link: Register https://tinyurl.com/Marine-debris-trash-capture

and lbcity.info/marinedebrisproject

Long Beach Seeks Volunteers for 2026 Homeless Count

The City of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services is calling on 350 community members to volunteer for the 2026 point in time count, an annual street and shelter count of people experiencing homelessness in Long Beach, taking place on Jan. 22, 2026.

The point in time count is a community wide initiative inviting residents and businesses to connect with neighbors experiencing homelessness, learn about available resources and actively support the city’s response to homelessness. Information gathered during the count plays a critical role in understanding the scope of homelessness in Long Beach, shaping services and identifying gaps in resources.

Volunteer registration is now open and will remain available until all slots are filled. If more than 350 people register, additional participants will be placed on a waitlist.

Street Count Volunteer Information

To volunteer for the street count, people must:

Be 18 years or older.

Attend a two-hour orientation and training prior to the count. Orientations will be offered both virtually and in person in January.

Commit to a four-hour canvassing shift on Jan. 22, 2026. Volunteers must report by 4:30 a.m. and will be dispatched to the field by 5 a.m.

Details: https://tinyurl.com/LB-Homeless-Count-registration

Like this: Like Loading...