Saigon Oi Brings Big Vietnamese Flavor — and Legendary Coffee — to San Pedro

By Gretchen Williams, Columnist

The delightful aroma of strong Vietnamese coffee blends with the salty air from the nearby harbor. Happy diners relax at the sidewalk tables, savoring the bahn mi sandwiches and fresh spring rolls. Phuong and Bernard Hoang have brought authentic and delicious Vietnamese food to hungry San Pedro and have been welcomed with open arms.

Last December, they hosted a pop-up pho event, which received an excellent response. The line of customers stretched down the block. The Hoangs have a very busy pho restaurant in the Mid Wilshire area, and this positive reaction to their cuisine in San Pedro gave them confidence to drop the hook on 6th Street. It was “San Pedro’s diverse and eclectic community that attracted them,” said Phuong.

The tiny space is turning out some massive flavors- the legendary coffee is worth a stop just for its intense but mellow taste and effect. Lovely spring rolls are pretty and make a portable snack as well as a light appetizer. Take a bahn mi sandwich selection to the next picnic — the fresh bread and crunchy vegetables are complemented by a choice of meats and traditional pâté. Another major plus at Saigon Oi is that all selections can be prepared for vegetarian diners, with many vegetarian options available.

Bun Vermicelli Noodle Bowl is comfort in a bowl, Vietnamese-style. Chilled noodles, char-grilled beef, pork, or chicken, or lemongrass tofu, pickled daikon radish, carrots, pickled onions with nuoc cham vinaigrette dressing, beautifully garnished with peanuts, bean sprouts, and crispy fried shallots.

Saigon Oi specializes in dishes that just hit the spot — interesting appetizers, authentic bahn mi sandwiches, refreshing spring rolls, noodle bowls, and grilled meat and rice. Vegetarians are very welcome here. The list of drinks is worth investigating. Beyond the iconic coffee, there is a veritable treasure of great drinks, Vietnamese iced egg coffee, Thai tea, Matcha Float, Banana Cloud, and the always popular Lych Me Up!, green iced lychee bubble tea with lychee jelly and lemongrass jelly.

The Saigon Oi Pho program is in progress. San Pedro can look for great pho in the New Year-what a splendid thought for 2026!

Saigon Oi

407 W. 6th St., San Pedro

310-872-3374

