Page Against The Machine November Events, Veteran’s for Peace and Poetry Readings

Page Against The Machine invites you to celebrate the victories where we find them (or rather, make them), but it harbors no illusion that things will be getting better before they get worse. It’s important to stay calm, clear-eyed, and steel your resolve for the difficult days ahead. Community, cooperation, and camaraderie are what put us over the finish line on election night, and will continue to be the driving forces that power resistance.

In collaboration with the Long Beach chapters of Veterans for Peace and Military Families Speak Out, Page Against The Machine or PATM will host a panel discussion with four U.S. veterans to commemorate Armistice Day and is an attempt to reclaim some of the peacemaking spirit of the day with a casual yet intimate discussion with four millennial veterans who will share their experiences of service through the lens of a particular book that especially resonated with them.

As America’s military forces are being deployed both at home and abroad under murky legal circumstances, the shared mission of these veterans in bringing increased insight and understanding of military service to America’s civilian population, including examining individual questions of conscience, is more relevant and necessary than ever.

Next, join PATM for the latest installment of Trenches Full of Poets. Dive into the holiday season with an in-store group reading from a diverse trio of Southern California poets. An open mic opportunity will follow the featured readers.

The event takes place on the second Thursday of every month and is always free and open to the public, no tickets or reservations required.

Then join an in-store poetry reading by two acclaimed SoCal poets and activists who will be reading selections from their most recent books.

Lisa Alvarez’s writing has appeared in journals including​ About Place Journal, Air Light, Citric Acid, Huizache, Santa Monica Review and Anthologies such as Sudden Fiction Latino: Short-Short Stories from the United States and Latin America.

A ​dolfo Guzman-Lopez has been a reporter at LAist 89.3, the National Public Radio affiliate in Los Angeles since 2000. In 1994 he co-founded the performance-poetry group The Taco Shop Poets in San Diego, and in the early 2000s created the poetry series the Spine of Califas at Tropico de Nopal gallery in Echo Park.

