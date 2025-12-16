Port’s Briefs: LA See’s Best Cargo Year; LB Launches Hydrogen Fuel Grant Program

Port of Los Angeles on Track for Third Best Cargo Year on Record

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles processed 782,249 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in November, a decrease of 12% compared to last year’s elevated cargo levels. With one month left in the year, the port has handled 9,447,731 TEUs, 1% more than 2024.

“Even with all the trade uncertainty, we’ll finish 2025 north of 10 million TEUs, putting this year firmly in our top three of all time,” Port Executive Director Gene Seroka said at a media briefing. “All that cargo moved without congestion and not a single ship backed up.

“That’s a credit to our longshore labor, truckers, terminal operators, rail partners and every stakeholder who keeps this complex system running smoothly,” Seroka added. “That kind of reliability is why 200,000 importers and exporters each year continue to choose Los Angeles – and trust us in any market condition.”

Joining Seroka for the briefing was Constance Hunter, chief economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit. Hunter discussed the impact of tariffs on trade and the economy, as well as the outlook for 2026.

WATCH BRIEFING HERE

November 2025 loaded imports came in at 406,421 TEUs, 11% less than last year. Loaded exports landed at 113,706 TEUs, an 8% drop compared to 2024. The port handled 262,122 empty container units, 13% less than last year.

Port of Long Beach Launches Hydrogen Fuel Grant Program

LONG BEACH — The Port of Long Beach is launching a hydrogen fuel grant program to support early adopters of hydrogen fuel cell drayage trucks and encouraging others to transition from using diesel trucks at the nation’s largest seaport complex.

Through the program, the port is making up to $10 million available to eligible fleet operators to assist with the cost of hydrogen fuel. If all the funds are used, the program will result in at least 3.7 million zero-emissions miles for drayage services.

Funding for the initiative is drawn from the Clean Truck Fund Rate program, which was founded in 2022 to pay for incentives for zero-emissions trucks and the infrastructure needed to charge and fuel them.

Fleet operators interested in learning about the program can go to www.polb.com/hydrogengrants.

Eligible participants will be reimbursed monthly for fuel usage, after Port staff confirm those fuel-cell trucks visited Long Beach terminals. The program will be evaluated every six months to assess current conditions, fueling options and the availability of related subsidies.

Like this: Like Loading...