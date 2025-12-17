LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Masakazu Sasaki, Lomita

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department missing persons unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Masakazu Sasaki. He is a 51 year-old male Asian was last seen on Dec. 15, at 5 p.m., on the 25800 block of Oak Street, in the city of Lomita.

Mr. Sasaki is 5’06” tall, 170 lbs, with black hair and black eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue long sleeve shirt and dark colored pants.

Mr. Sasaki suffers from mental health issues and his family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or anonymously, at 800-222-8477, http://lacrimestoppers.org

