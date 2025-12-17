Erickson Named Port’s Program Management Director

The Port of Long Beach has named Mark Erickson to lead the program management division. The program management division, part of the port’s engineering services bureau, oversees improvements to port infrastructure — waterways, wharfs, terminals, railroads, bridges, roadways and utilities.

Erickson most recently served as assistant director of program management, having been appointed to the position in 2024. He joined the port in November 2015 as a senior program manager and earned a promotion to deputy chief harbor engineer in 2019. During his time at the port, he has made significant contributions to the organization’s capital program, including a leadership role on the $1.8 billion Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility project.

Prior to joining the Port of Long Beach, Erickson worked as an engineer at the Port of Oakland. There he led numerous projects, including a waterfront improvement at the Oakland Ferry Terminal, construction of the Port Field Support Services Complex, expansion of the Joint Intermodal Terminal and the redevelopment of the Oakland Army Base.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of California, Davis. He is a board-certified civil engineer with the state of California and a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The appointment of Erickson was effective Dec. 1, 2025.

