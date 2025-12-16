Newsom Rolls Out “Top 10 Criminal Cronies” Website as California Crime Rates Decline

SACRAMENTO – While announcing new data showing that violent crime continues to fall across California’s major cities, Gov. Gavin Newsom today also launched a new website detailing the criminal records, corruption cases, and extremist ties of the people Donald Trump elevates, protects, pardons, and surrounds himself with.

The website highlights a simple contrast: Gov. Newsom is driving crime down — and Donald Trump is pardoning drug lords and driving criminals into government.

New data shows violent crime is down

According to new data from the Major Cities Chiefs Association, crime is down nearly across the board in California year-over-year.



According to the independent data, there’s been an 18% drop in homicides, an 18% drop in robberies and a 9% drop in aggravated assaults. Overall violent crime was down in each jurisdiction reporting data, with the overall largest declines in violent crimes being reported by law enforcement officials in Oakland (25%) and San Francisco (21%). Not every major city is seeing California’s same results: violent crime increased in Atlanta (+19%) and Omaha (+4%), and homicides rose in El Paso (+26%) and Arlington (+20%).

For more information on Trump’s pardons, visit the federal Department of Justice website .

The Trump Administration has made cuts to public safety, including canceling more than $800 million in federal grant money that would have funded school violence programs, training for police officers, resources for domestic violence survivors and hate crime prevention.

All of this, as there’s been a reported 2,000 agents reassigned from anti-trafficking task forces to immigration and border missions, leaving longstanding federal-state initiatives under-resourced and federal drug prosecutions falling to their lowest levels in decades.

Additionally, California has invested $1.7 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety.

