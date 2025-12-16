Councilmember McOsker Updates on Henry Hudson Fire and Cabrillo Beach Scouts Eviction

CD15 Policy Update on ONE Henry Hudson Fire

The multi-agency response to the One Henry Hudson ship fire Dec. 9 briefed the Trade, Travel, and Tourism Committee, following the motion councilman Tim McOker introduced to ensure transparency and accountability in the aftermath of the November 21 incident. Agencies came to the committee to report on the operational timeline, their interagency coordination, and their early lessons learned as they continue to manage the toxic debris and contaminated water collected from the vessel.

Because the additional weight poses stability risks, crews must alternate between pumping out contaminated water and offloading damaged containers, and they are developing a plan to transfer the water to a barge and then to a treatment facility. While the response has been strong, the cause of the fire will take months to determine and the full removal of contaminated materials will take weeks. McOsker said he will continue to work to ensure transparency and to incorporate lessons learned into future emergency responses.

Scouts of America Eviction at Cabrillo Beach

Councilman Tim McOsker’s office is tracking the port’s eviction notice to the Scouts at the Cabrillo Beach Youth Sports Waterfront Center. The city council office is pushing for strong community engagement and protecting access for the Scouts and other youth groups, even as the port prepares the site for six Olympic events in 2028. McOsker has asked the port to keep the center open and usable for local families during this transition, and the port has assured his office it is working on an agreement that maintains access for all current users.

McOsker noted, if community access falls short, his office will be ready to act.

Like this: Like Loading...