LA County Leaders, Clergy, and Community Gather for Annual Non-Denominational Ceremony Honoring the Unclaimed Dead

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, in partnership with the LA County Department of Health Services, the Office of Decedent Affairs, and the Chaplains of LA General Medical Center, hosted a solemn non-denominational, interfaith burial ceremony Dec. 11 at the historic Los Angeles County Cemetery. The ceremony honored the lives of the county’s unclaimed deceased, with 2,308 individuals laid to rest in a single communal grave.

The Ceremony of the Unclaimed Dead offered the community an opportunity to pay their respects to those who passed away without next of kin to claim them—including many who died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local faith leaders presided over the ceremony, offering prayers, blessings, and the Lord’s Prayer in multiple languages, reflecting the diverse cultural and spiritual traditions of Los Angeles County.

This annual public observance brought together county leaders, clergy, community members, and media representatives to honor the dignity and humanity of those laid to rest. The ceremony was also livestreamed, ensuring that individuals across the region could participate and pay tribute remotely.

Los Angeles County extended its deepest gratitude to all who joined—both in person and online—to help ensure that every life is remembered with compassion, dignity, and respect.

Details: Find the recording of the live streamed event here.

Like this: Like Loading...