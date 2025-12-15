UPDATE: Vincent Thomas Bridge Full Overnight Closure Dec. 18, 10:15 pm to 6:45 am

Caltrans announces a full overnight closure of State Route 47 (SR-47) at the Vincent Thomas Bridge for structural inspection and survey work. The bridge will be fully closed in both directions between Ferry Street and Harbor Boulevard from 10:15 p.m. to 6:45 a.m., Dec. 18.

Additionally, the northbound SR-47 on-ramp at Harbor Boulevard and the southbound SR-47 on-ramp at Ferry Street will be closed during the bridge closure.

Traffic will be diverted from northbound Interstate 110 (I-110) to eastbound State Route 1/Pacific Coast Highway (SR-1), and southbound SR-47 to westbound SR-1.

Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change, including the times and dates, the number of closures, and other details. Motorists should expect delays when utilizing the Vincent Thomas Bridge and use Caltrans Quickmap to review current traffic conditions before traveling. Caltrans reminds drivers to exercise increased caution near the closure and Slow for the Cone Zone.

