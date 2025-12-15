Newsom Names Former CDC Officials to Lead Public Health

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Dec. 15 announced the launch of the Public Health Network Innovation Exchange (PHNIX), a new California-led initiative to modernize public health infrastructure and maintain trust in science-driven decision-making. To lead this work, the state is engaging some of the nation’s most respected public health voices to consult on this initiative, including Dr. Susan Monarez, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Debra Houry, former CDC chief medical officer; and Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, founder and CEO of Your Local Epidemiologist.

These national leaders will work alongside the Governor and the California Department of Public Health or CDPH to drive public health innovation, strengthen collaboration across states and institutions, and improve how critical health information is communicated. PHNX will serve as a hub for advancing modern tools, best-in-class science, and coordinated responses to emerging health threats.

PHNIX is a direct response to the federal dismantling of national disease prevention, protection, and tracking programs, the termination of life-saving health programs and erosion of evidence and science-based policies, and the withdrawal from the global public health community.

Additional information on PHNIX

PHNIX will focus on innovation, developing advanced technology, and funding frameworks to secure a sustainable future for public health preparedness and response.

Information infrastructure: Improve systems to detect trends, investigate issues, and protect privacy.

Technology development: Focus on artificial intelligence, information infrastructure, and design for multi-state and global health partnerships with private and academic sectors

Funding frameworks: Propose design for multi-state and global health partnerships with private and academic sectors to secure sustainable funding and tools for public health

