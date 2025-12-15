Holiday Donation Drive Launched to Support Families Impacted by Immigration Raids

LOS ANGELES — This holiday season, to support families impacted by immigration enforcement, regional city facilities across Los Angeles are now accepting donations of new toys, gifts, books, sport equipment and essential items—including grocery cards and warm winter accessories. These donations serve as more than seasonal gifts; they are powerful reminders that our city sees, supports, and stands with every family that calls Los Angeles home.
How to participate
Now through Dec.17, from 9 a.m. to 4p.m., Angelenos can drop off donations at San Pedro City Hall Office: 638 S Beacon St., San Pedro, CA 90731
Requested new/unwrapped items, include:
- Toys, puzzles, board games
- Books
- Coloring/activity sets
- Sports equipment
- School items
- Grocery gift cards
- Prepaid transit/TAP cards
- Household basics
- Coats, hoodies, hats, gloves, socks, sweaters
- Blankets
- Holiday meal kits or non-perishable food bundles
- Gift wrapping supplies.
Details: Learn more and find ways to volunteer: mayor.lacity.gov/HolidayDrive2025