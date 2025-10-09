Gal Pals & Pet Pals: Storytellers & Rescuers Unite for a Night of Community

Two local nonprofits with totally different missions have come together to tap into the strength of community. This November, celebrate the power of storytelling and compassion with Girls IN Focus or GIF and Pedro Pet Pals or PPP as they join forces for their first collaborative fundraiser gala, Gal Pals & Pet Pals: Storytellers & Rescuers Unite.

The event happens Nov.1, at the San Pedro Elks Lodge, featuring a buffet dinner, live music, boutique vendors, a live auction, a fashion show, and karaoke to close out the night—all within a Día de los Muertos–inspired celebration.

In 2024, GIF students turned their cameras toward their own community, creating a documentary project titled Compassion In Action, which spotlighted Pedro Pet Pals. Through interviews with founder Theresa Sardisco, the short film chronicled PPP’s early beginnings and ongoing impact. The piece highlighted the importance of animal rescue, but also proved how young filmmakers can create work that inspires empathy and change. Compassion In Action will be screened at the Nov. 1 fundraiser gala, bringing the partnership between storytellers and rescuers full circle.

Storytelling IN Focus

Founded by filmmaker and executive director of GIF, Dunya Djordjevic, Girls IN Focus is entering its 7th year and preparing for the 2026 Summer Filmmaking Intensive at Pixels Studio in San Pedro. Open to girls and non-binary youth ages 12–18, the two-week summer intensive program turns no students away. Emulating a professional film set and etiquette, participants collaborate to write, shoot, direct, act in, and edit their films, while receiving workshops from film industry professionals to learn the technical and creative processes. The program culminates in the annual GIF Film Fest, a public red-carpet screening that showcases every film.

“It’s transformative for girls to see their stories up on the big screen,” said Djordjevic. “They leave knowing their voices matter. 100% of our alumnae have gotten into top film schools with their films in line with the organization’s mission to ‘shatter the gender gap in film one girl at a time.’”

Compassion in Action

For Pedro Pet Pals, the mission is equally powerful: every animal deserves comfort, care, and a chance at a better life. The all-volunteer nonprofit adopts out hundreds of animals each month while supporting local shelters with essential supplies, lifesaving equipment, and community programs such as spay/neuter services and pet owner education. Their work creates a more compassionate future for animals in San Pedro, the South Bay, and beyond.

Shared Values

With Pedro Pet Pals rescuing animals and Girls IN Focus nurturing storytellers, the gala will celebrate shared values of compassion, vision, and women led businesses in the community. Guests can expect a festive evening of entertainment, plus meet 10 woman-run local businesses inside the pop-up boutique, in addition to supporting two grassroots nonprofit organizations and making a lasting impact locally and beyond. All proceeds are divided equally 50/50 for GIF scholarships and PPP much needed supplies.

Looking Ahead

Today, with its alumni entering film studio jobs GIF continues to pave the way for the next generation of filmmakers from its home base at Pixels Gallery & Creative Space Studio in San Pedro. Enrollment is open for the June 2026 Summer Filmmaking Intensive: girls-in-focus.com/intesive-focus-2026

Monthly weekend workshops are also offered on zoom year-round. Check for film screenings and workshops at: www.Girls-IN-Focus.com; Email questions and scholarship requests to: info@girls-in-focus.com

For PPP the work continues daily—rescuing, fostering, and rehoming animals while advocating for responsible pet ownership and humane communities. For more information about Pedro Pet Pals visit: www.PedroPetPals.com

Time: 5 to 9 p.m., Oct. 1

Cost $60 and up

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Girls-In-Focus-PedroPet-Pals

Venue: San Pedro Elks Lodge, 1748 Cumbre Dr, San Pedro

