The 19th Many Winters Gathering of Elders (MWGOE) will be held at Angels Gate Cultural Center (AGCC) Oct. 9 to Oct. 12.

The MWGOE is a four-day gathering where Native/Indigenous Elders and knowledge-keepers from across the country gather to share teachings through oral tradition with the community. The Gathering also hosts Native ceremonies throughout the four days. MWGOE is held in partnership with AGCC, open to the public, free to attend and family friendly.



The MWGOE plays a vital role in the Native community of greater Los Angeles, with the participation and support of the original peoples of the land. The vision of the Gathering is to host a sacred space for people to come together, with the intention to listen, learn from and support Indigenous communities, and to inspire a healthier future for all people.



Elders from local tribes including Gabrielino-Shoshone, Gabrieleno Tongva, Acjachemen, Fernandeño Tataviam, Chumash, and other California tribes have attended in the past and will join this October. Tribal Elders from other regions (Arizona, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota and others) are expected, as well as Elders from Canada and Mexico.



The Gathering takes place under an arbor which serves as the traditional place of teaching and learning – where Elders pass on knowledge to the younger generation, which is part of intergenerational healing from historical trauma.



The 2025 MWGOE Logo Art was created by artist Jamie Rocha (Gabrielino-Shoshone Nation). This year’s design features a turtle representing North America, or “Turtle Island,” as referred to by many Indigenous people. Read more about this year’s logo here.

During the Many Winters Gathering of Elders, no alcohol, drugs, cameras, pictures, video or other recording equipment are allowed; the MWGOE Organizing Committee requests that attendees respect and observe ceremonial protocol, available on the MWGOE Linktree. No dogs/pets allowed near or around the arbor or sweatlodge areas.

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct.9 to Oct. 12

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/MWGOE-2025 And Learn more about MWGOE at: https://linktr.ee/mwgoe

Venue: AGCC, 3601 S Western Ave. San Pedro

