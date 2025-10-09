$50 Million in Community Benefits Funding Actually Moving Ahead

Almost one year ago, on Oct 29, 2024, the Port of LA announced it had been awarded a $412 million grant from US.EPA for zero-emission transformation. Significantly, it said, “The grant will set a new standard for environmental stewardship in the maritime industry by directly funding an innovative, community-led $50 million ZE grant program in partnership with the Harbor Community Benefit Foundation, prioritizing investments that benefit frontline, disadvantaged areas.”

Now, after long delays, things appear to be moving forward. “The sub-agreement was signed with the ort earlier this month (Sept 9), so barring some change issued from EPA or the Trump Administration, the program is in effect and underway,” HCBF Board Chair Ed Avol told Random Lengths in late September. .

“HCBF had requested up-front funds from the Port in order to provide an operating fund as the Clean Ports Program launched, staff were hired, and critical elements of the overall program (community engagement, a zero-emissions grants program, and workforce development) were rolled out,” Avol explained. “POLA refused to do so, but offered two ‘work-arounds,’ The first is an effort to “quickly” reimburse submitted invoices,” which it has verbally promised to do much faster than their traditionally 45 days or more. “Regardless, we will begin submitting invoices shortly and will see how it all works,” Avol said.

The second work-around is for funds in excess of $50,000, which could be requested in advance. “We will also have to test this as we get into the details of the community-directed zero-emissions grants program, because most community partners or small organizations cannot easily ‘float’ large expenditures,” Avol said.

Regardless of these problems, “We are excited to begin the program and have hired a Clean Ports Program Coordinator to lead the effort as we gear up,” Avol said.

After their September board meeting, Avol added that the October board meeting would include a discussion round of community benefits funding—a clear sign that things really are moving forward, after all.

