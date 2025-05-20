Tuesday, May 20, 2025
spot_img
spot_img
HomeNewsCalifornia Awards $52.4 Million to Reinvest in Communities, Increase Economic Opportunity Across...
News

California Awards $52.4 Million to Reinvest in Communities, Increase Economic Opportunity Across State

Reporters Desk
By Reporters Desk
0
82
Ai Generated 8572326 960 720
California communities

 

SACRAMENTO — The Governor’s office of business and economic development or GO-Biz May 16 awarded $52.4 million to 33 organizations through the California Community Reinvestment Grants (CalCRG) program, which serves communities disproportionately affected by past federal and state drug policies.

The funds come from the cannabis tax revenue generated by The Adult Use of Marijuana Act (Proposition 64, 2016) and aid qualified community-based organizations and local health departments in a range of activities, including:

Job placement

Mental health treatment

Substance use disorder treatment

System navigation services

Legal services to address barriers to reentry

Linkages to medical care

Past federal and state drug policies led to the mass incarceration of people of color, decreased access to social services, loss of educational attainment due to diminished federal financial aid eligibility, prohibitions on the use of public housing and other public assistance, and the separation of families. The CalCRG program aims to advance health, wellness and economic justice for these populations and communities.

Details: Learn more about the CalCRG program here.

Previous article
Assessor Prang Projects Growth in 2025 Assessment Roll
Next article
City of Carson to Host Mental Health Forum During Mental Health Awareness Month
Reporters Desk
Reporters Deskhttps://www.randomlengthsnews.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Tell us what you think about this story.

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Real people. Real news. Random Lengths is the Los Angeles harbor area's remaining independently owned progressive news magazine. We cover news in Carson, Wilmington, Long Beach, Lomita, Torrance, Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro.

Contact us: letters@randomlengthsnews.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv