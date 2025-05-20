California Awards $52.4 Million to Reinvest in Communities, Increase Economic Opportunity Across State

SACRAMENTO — The Governor’s office of business and economic development or GO-Biz May 16 awarded $52.4 million to 33 organizations through the California Community Reinvestment Grants (CalCRG) program, which serves communities disproportionately affected by past federal and state drug policies.

The funds come from the cannabis tax revenue generated by The Adult Use of Marijuana Act (Proposition 64, 2016) and aid qualified community-based organizations and local health departments in a range of activities, including:

Job placement

Mental health treatment

Substance use disorder treatment

System navigation services

Legal services to address barriers to reentry

Linkages to medical care

Past federal and state drug policies led to the mass incarceration of people of color, decreased access to social services, loss of educational attainment due to diminished federal financial aid eligibility, prohibitions on the use of public housing and other public assistance, and the separation of families. The CalCRG program aims to advance health, wellness and economic justice for these populations and communities.

Details: Learn more about the CalCRG program here.

