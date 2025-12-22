County Probation Department Completes Relocation of Los Padrinos Female and Gender-Expansive Youth to Campus Kilpatrick

LOS ANGELES—In alignment with the court-approved depopulation plan, the Los Angeles County Probation Department Dec. 19 completed the relocation of all female and gender-expansive youth from Los Padrinos to Campus Kilpatrick in Malibu as of this week.

The transitions were carried out over the past several weeks to ensure a deliberate, secure, and supportive process that prioritized youth acclimation, staff readiness, and continuity of care. The phased approach allowed youth time to adjust to their new environment while maintaining safety, stability, and appropriate supervision throughout each move. There were no issues during the relocation process.

A total of 18 youths now reside at Campus Kilpatrick. There are no pregnant youths at the facility. The department will begin the relocation of female and gender-expansive youth currently housed at Dorothy Kirby to the Malibu facility in 2026.

Per the depopulation plan, Campus Kilpatrick now fully operates as a dedicated facility for girls and gender-expansive youth, providing a small-group, therapeutic environment designed to better meet the developmental, emotional, and behavioral health needs of this population. Youth will receive individualized, trauma-informed care, including tailored educational programming, behavioral health services, mentorship, recreation, and life-skills development, delivered in a setting that supports healing, dignity, and growth.

