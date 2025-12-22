Health Alert: Long Beach Warns Community on Dangers of Kratom and 7-OH Products

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services is urging community members to avoid products containing kratom and the synthetic kratom compound 7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH), which are being concentrated into unregulated products typically marketed to adults such as gummies, tablets, drink mixes and liquid “shots” sold in gas stations, smoke shops and online. This public health advisory comes following recent reports from Los Angeles County identifying six overdose deaths among adults ages 18 to 40 tied to concentrated 7-OH products. No deaths linked to 7-OH have been confirmed in Long Beach at this time.

Details: Read moreandlongbeach.gov/harmreduction.

