Letters to the Editor: Pity the Nation, Somali Veterans, LAPD Brutality on Journalists

Pity the Nation (After Khalil Gibran)

Pity the nation whose people are sheep

And whole shepherds mislead them

Pity the nation whose leaders are liars

Whose sages are silenced

And whose bigots haunt the airwaves

Pity the nation that raises not its voice

Except to praise conquerors

And acclaim the bully as hero

And aims to rule the world

By force and by torture

Pity the nation that knows

No other language but its own

Pity the nation whose breath is money

And sleeps the sleep of the too well fed

Pity the nation o pity the people

who allow their rights to erode

And their freedoms to be washed away

My country, tears of thee

Sweet land of liberty!

Lawrence Ferlinghetti

Why do you hate Somalis?

For the record, there were ethnic Somalis in the U.S. military who were killed in combat. There are ethnic Somalis in the U.S. military. There are ethnic Somalis who are U.S. military veterans.

Mister President, thank you for your attention to this matter.

Michael Madrid

San Pedro

Use of Force by LAPD Against Journalists

Why is the council, and you, Mr. McCosker, in particular, so interested in increasing the use of force by LAPD against journalists?

What can be accomplished by shooting journalists with pellet guns? What can be accomplished by using tear gas on journalists? What public good is accomplished by injuring and maiming journalists who are trying to report on LAPD activities?

Why does the LAPD want to use force? Why are they not satisfied with community policing?

Los Angeles police have a long history of unjustified and illegal constitutional use of force.

Why do you want them to continue burnishing that reputation for police brutality?

LAPD does not hide their brutality. They are proud of it.

Journalists have been injured by the LAPD, particularly during 2025 protests, facing rubber bullets, pepper balls, tear gas, assaults, and unlawful detentions, leading to lawsuits and a federal judge issuing an injunction against the police for violating press freedom, with notable cases including Nick Stern (severe leg injury) and Lauren Tomasi (rubber bullet), highlighting concerns over police use of force against media covering civil unrest.

Key Incidents & Injuries (2025 Protests):

Nick Stern (British Journalist): Required emergency surgery after a 40mm projectile left a 2-inch hole in his leg.

Lauren Tomasi (News9 Australia): Struck in the leg by a rubber bullet while broadcasting live.

Ryanne Mena (LA Daily News): Hit with pepper balls and tear-gassed.

Sean Beckner-Carmitchel (Freelance): Also hit with pepper balls and tear gas.

Toby Canham (Photographer, NY Post): Struck in the head with a projectile, causing whiplash and neck pain.

New York Times Reporter: Struck by a nonlethal round, requiring hospital assessment.

Other Journalists: Suffered bruises, detention, and assaults while covering immigration-related protests.

Ryan Gierach

San Pedro

