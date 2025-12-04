Port of Long Beach Taps Hacegaba as Its Next Chief Executive

LONG BEACH—The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners Dec. 3 announced that at its Dec. 8 board meeting, commissioners will consider the appointment of longtime Port of Long Beach executive Dr. Noel Hacegaba as the port’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Currently the Port’s chief operating officer, Hacegaba succeeds Mario Cordero, who will step down at year’s end after leading the port through a period of record cargo growth, major modernization and the global pandemic.

“Noel Hacegaba is the ideal choice to lead the Port of Long Beach,” said Harbor Commission president Frank Colonna. “Noel brings extensive experience managing all key port functions, deep knowledge of the goods movement industry and a collaborative leadership style that will serve the port well as we navigate future challenges and opportunities.”

Hacegaba has served in senior management roles at the port for 15 years, rising to chief operating officer, where he oversees daily operations including commercial services, engineering, finance and administration, planning and environmental affairs, and strategic advocacy.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as CEO of the Port of Long Beach and excited to lead our stellar staff to strengthen the nation’s supply chain as we build the port of the future,” said Hacegaba. “I am looking forward to working with our Mayor, Harbor Commission and partners to accelerate our economic engine as we elevate the Port’s profile internationally by delivering world-class infrastructure and customer service and industry-leading sustainability programs.”

Hacegaba has negotiated several major business transactions including the multibillion-dollar sales of Long Beach Container Terminal and Total Terminals International, and previously served as managing director of commercial operations and chief commercial officer, guiding the port through historic industry realignment and record cargo recovery following a major carrier bankruptcy.

In recent years, Hacegaba supported the CEO in the port’s response to the pandemic-era global supply chain disruptions, directing the business recovery task force and coordinating with industry, labor and government partners to keep cargo moving. He also spearheaded the port’s supply chain information highway, a digital platform designed to improve cargo visibility and data sharing across the national freight network.

In addition to his roles at the port, Hacegaba has also served as executive director of the intermodal container transfer facility joint powers authority, which oversees a major near-dock rail operation that supports the Port of Long Beach and Port of Los Angeles.

A graduate of the University of Southern California, Hacegaba holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in economics, business administration, and planning, and also earned a doctorate in public administration from the University of La Verne.

Hacegaba has authored several industry white papers and serves in leadership roles with national trade organizations, including the Coalition for America’s Gateways and Trade Corridors, and the American Association of Port Authorities Professional Development Board. Previously, he served as chairman of the board of directors of the Intermodal Association of North America.

In 2025, Hacegaba received the prestigious Stanley T. Olafson Award from the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce for his exemplary leadership in advancing international trade.

