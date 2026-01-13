McOsker Introduces Motion to Clarify Official Access to Animal Shelters

At the end of last year, Councilman Tim McOsker introduced a motion to clarify access rules for elected officials and their staff to visit and evaluate Department of Animal Services shelters, including non-public areas. Council offices regularly receive concerns about shelter conditions and operations, and meaningful oversight requires the ability to see facilities firsthand. While safety protocols and minimizing disruption are essential, unclear or overly burdensome access procedures can hinder effective oversight.

On Jan. 9 McOsker introduced an amendment to strengthen this effort and get clarity on why, and on whose authority, council member access is being restricted. The amendment directs the Animal Services Commission to explore and recommend a clear policy that ensures timely access for elected officials and their staff, including to non-public areas, without requiring a scheduled appointment. Consistent, clear, and unrestricted access will allow council members to fulfill their oversight role on behalf of the public.

