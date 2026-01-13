Port Seeks Public Comment on Zero-Emissions Electrification Project

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is launching the Zero Emissions Port Electrification of Operations or ZEPEO project to support the Port of Los Angeles’ Clean Air Action Plan or CAAP. The port aims to achieve zero-emission cargo-handling equipment by 2030 and zero-emission trucks by 2035. LADWP will expand electrical capacity by installing 16 new underground circuits, upgrading key receiving stations, and building new infrastructure to power clean operations. Construction is expected to begin in April 2026 and finish by December 2030. This project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and create a healthier environment for local communities.

As the first step in the ZEPEO Project, LADWP has prepared a Notice of Intent or NOI. This notice informs agencies, stakeholders, and the public that an Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND) has been completed and is available for review and comment.

Public Comment Period: You can review the environmental study and share your feedback through Jan. 27.

Details: Learn more and submit comments at: https://www.ladwp.com/envnotices

