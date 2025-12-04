LA County to Roll Out Solis-Backed Communications Campaign on Health, Services & Emergencies

LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Dec. 3 approved a motion by Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis directing county departments to create a coordinated public information campaign to ensure residents have timely, accurate, and culturally appropriate information about changes to health programs, social services, and emergency resources.

In January 2025, wildfires in Los Angeles County caused loss of life, homes, and livelihoods, leaving many residents displaced. Federal immigration enforcement intensified in June 2025, creating fear that led many residents to avoid work, school, food programs, and critical health services.

State and federal policy changes will also affect health and social services. California’s freeze of full-scope Medi-Cal enrollment for adults with unsatisfactory immigration status will take effect Jan. 1, 2026. Nearly 600,000 county residents are at risk of losing full health coverage if they do not complete annual renewals. Federal changes through H.R. 1 include new and expanded work requirements for Medi-Cal and CalFresh recipients. These requirements could affect 1.5 million and 202,000 residents, respectively. Delays in CalFresh benefits during the recent federal government shutdown and the forthcoming expiration of enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits have further strained access to healthcare and food assistance.

Chair Solis’ motion directs the county’s acting chief executive officer, in collaboration with county departments to report back within 30 days with a plan for a coordinated public information campaign. The campaign will aim to ensure residents have the information they need to protect their health, access benefits, and recover from emergencies.

