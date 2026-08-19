Los Angeles County Probation Transitions More Youth as Part of Court-Approved Los Padrinos Depopulation Plan

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Probation Department this week transitioned more than 20 young men from Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey to Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar as part of the continued implementation of the court-approved Los Padrinos depopulation plan.

The moves were strategically planned and conducted in phases to ensure a safe, orderly transition and allow youth to become familiar with their new environment. The phased process also allowed staff to complete necessary orientation and transition planning as youth arrived at their new facility.

For safety and security purposes, parents and guardians were notified following the completion of each move. Families were provided information about their youth’s transition, their new facility and visitation, as well as other relevant information and resources. All youth who were transitioned are eligible to receive visits this weekend.

“Safety and security are paramount as we continue implementing the court-approved depopulation plan,” said Chief Probation Officer Guillermo Viera Rosa. “We are taking a deliberate, phased approach that allows our staff to safely manage each transition while making sure youth and their families have the information and support they need as they adjust to a new facility.”

The transfers are part of the department’s ongoing effort to safely decompress Los Padrinos and appropriately utilize other facilities within the county’s juvenile justice system. As youth transition to Barry J. Nidorf, the Department is working with staff and partners to maintain access to programming, education, supportive services and other resources, with an emphasis on minimizing disruption and maintaining continuity of care.