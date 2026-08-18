Policy Update on Smoke Vape Shops in CD15

SAN PEDRO — This summer, councilman Tim Mcosker introduced an Interim Control Ordinance or ICO to pause the approval of new smoke and vape shops and related tobacco retailer permits throughout Council District 15. On Aug. 12, the council approved a 10-month and 15-day extension of that moratorium. The ordinance gives the city time to take a closer look at how these businesses are regulated as it works to address their growing concentration in the local communities, particularly near schools, parks, daycare centers, houses of worship, and other community spaces. City planning found that Council District 15 ranked among the highest for new tobacco retailer permits, with 21 issued last year, while nearly half of public schools citywide have a tobacco retailer within 500 feet. The extension will keep this pause in place through early July 2027, giving the city additional time to develop long-term zoning and land use regulations to prevent overconcentration and establish clearer standards for where these businesses can operate.

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