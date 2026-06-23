LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Edward Dewayne Frye Jr., Torrance

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person’s Unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Edward Dewayne Frye Jr. Mr. Frye was last seen in the area of W. 220th St and S. Vermont Ave in Torrance.

Mr. Frye is described as a 44-year-old male black, 6’03”, 175 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie with a blood stain, black shirt, and grey pants.

The missing person suffers from mental health conditions and could possibly be injured. There is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Missing Person’s Detail at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477, or anonymously at http://lacrimestoppers.org