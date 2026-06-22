LAUSD Superintendant Resigns

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has announced he is resigning. This comes months after he was placed on administrative leave following an FBI raid at his home and office in February.

NBC News reported that an LAUSD spokesperson said the LAUSD Board of Education “acknowledges receipt of the letter of resignation from Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, effective June 21, 2026.”

“The Board remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring stability, continuity, and continued progress through strong leadership. Our focus remains unchanged: providing every student with a high-quality education, supporting our dedicated workforce, and maintaining the trust of the communities we serve,” a statement from LAUSD read.

LAUSD confirmed that Acting Superintendent Andrés Chait would remain in that position until a permanent decision is made. The district did not indicate when the next steps would begin.

The FBI has not said what it’s investigating in relation to Carvalho, but it served search warrants at his office near LAUSD headquarters, his San Pedro home and a house near Miami, Florida, on Feb. 25.

Carvalho has not been charged with a crime.