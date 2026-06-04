Stabbing Investigation and Arrest, California Avenue, LB

On May 28, 2026, about 10:36 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of California Ave. regarding a stabbing. The preliminary investigation indicated the female adult victim was stabbed by an unknown male adult suspect while she was walking in the area. The suspect fled the area.

The victim sustained stab wounds to the upper and lower body. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Through their investigation, violent crimes detectives identified the suspect as Joseph Hernandez, a 27-year-old male resident of Long Beach. Suspect Hernandez was already in custody for an unrelated incident. He was rebooked for attempted murder, and bail is set at $1,000,000.

Detectives presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact violent crimes detective Derek Bailey at 562-570-7250, or anonymously at 800-222-8477, LA Crime Stoppers Website.

On May 28, 2026, about 10:36 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of California Ave. regarding a stabbing. The preliminary investigation indicated the female adult victim was stabbed by an unknown male adult suspect while she was walking in the area. The suspect fled the area.

The victim sustained stab wounds to the upper and lower body. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Through their investigation, violent crimes detectives identified the suspect as Joseph Hernandez, a 27-year-old male resident of Long Beach. Suspect Hernandez was already in custody for an unrelated incident. He was rebooked for attempted murder, and bail is set at $1,000,000.

Detectives presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact violent crimes detective Derek Bailey at 562-570-7250, or anonymously at 800-222-8477, LA Crime Stoppers Website.