Institute for Policy Studies and JVP Los Angeles Present Phyllis Bennis Discussing and Signing Understanding Palestine and Israel

Page Against The Machine will present longtime political analyst, writer, and activist Phyllis Bennis on March 26. She will be discussing her latest book, Understanding Palestine and Israel, published in an updated edition by Olive Branch Press in 2025. The book provides a straightforward, point-by-point examination of the historical, factual, legal, and moral issues at play over the past hundred years, up to and including the current war on Gaza and the election of Donald Trump.

Time: 7 p.m., March 26

Cost: Free

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Page-Against-The-Machine

Venue: Page Against The Machine, 2714 E. 4th St., Long Beach

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