L.A. County Awards $140K in Entrepreneurship Grants; Launch Funding Still Available

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity or DEO has awarded $140,000 in entrepreneurship academy grants through the Small Business Mobility Fund (SBMF), providing direct capital to 70 entrepreneurs and small business owners across the region. Each awardee will receive $2,000 in grant funding to support the launch or growth of their business. The grants are designed to help entrepreneurs cover start-up and set-up costs, such as business licensing and permits, website development and branding, inventory and equipment, intellectual property protections, or facade and tenant improvements.

While applications for the entrepreneurship academy grant have closed, additional funding opportunities remain available through the SBMF. Applications are still open for launch grants, which support businesses opening a brick-and-mortar location in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. Eligible businesses may receive $5,000 for non-retail commercial spaces, such as offices and warehouses, and $10,000 for retail a retail commercial storefront.

The application deadline has been extended to March 31.

Details: opportunity.lacounty.gov/sbmf/.

To learn more about the Economic Mobility Initiative, visit emi.lacounty.gov.

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