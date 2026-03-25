Port Awards $1.17 Million in Community Sponsorships

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners on March 23 awarded $1,174,900 in sponsorships to 364 local nonprofit organizations through the Port of Long Beach community sponsorship program, marking the largest award and highest number of recipients in a single call to date.

The community sponsorship program supports events and projects centered on the environment, education, social justice, the arts and historic preservation while also informing residents about Port operations and initiatives.

A list of the approved sponsorships can be found here.

The Port received a record high of 394 applications in January for this round of sponsorships, 44% of which were first-time requests. The Harbor Commission has approved a $3 million sponsorship budget for fiscal year 2026, with applications accepted in January, May and September.

The next open application period for sponsorships will be May 1-29.

Details: www.polb.com/sponsorships.

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