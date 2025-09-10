Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Unified Command Responds to Fallen Containers at the Port of Long Beach

Unnamed 2025 09 10T120438.255
Photo courtesy of POLB.

 

A unified command has been established to respond to an incident the morning of Sept. 9 that caused an estimated 67 shipping containers to fall off the cargo ship Mississippi and into the water at Pier G within the Port of Long Beach just after 9 a.m.

Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, Long Beach Fire Department, Long Police Department, Port of Long Beach, Army Corps of Engineers and other commercial representatives are responding to the incident.

A smaller clean air barge was connected to the Mississippi at the time of the accident and was damaged by several fallen containers.

No injuries have been reported. No other terminals or port operations have been impacted.

Cargo operations have been temporarily suspended at Pier G, as operations continue to ensure the safety of dockworkers and other port personnel.

Unified command agencies have dispatched numerous vessels and aircraft to assess the situation and provide assistance.

The Coast Guard established a safety zone 500 yards around the Mississippi and is issuing marine safety broadcasts every hour to alert other vessels of the navigation and safety hazards. The Coast Guard is also leading the effort to determine the cause of the incident.

The unified command is asking nonresponding personnel to remain clear of the area around the containers.

