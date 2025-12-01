ONE Henry Hudson Container Ship Returned to Berth at Port of Los Angeles; Investigation Continues

SAN PEDRO — Under the direction of the Unified Command, crews returned the ONE Henry Hudson to Yusen Terminal at the Port of Los Angeles Nov. 26. The vessel’s arrival marks a transition into the next phase of the response, where longshore labor and salvage crews will begin offloading cargo and managing waste.

Vessel Transit, Offload and Waste Management

The vessel was escorted back to the terminal within a safety zone supported by Los Angeles Port Police, Los Angeles Fire Department fire boats, the U.S. Coast Guard, and tug operators. Salvage teams also remained on continuous watch for any flare-ups throughout the transit to monitor for any remaining heat signatures. None were reported.

The next phase of operations involves the inspection of the vessel’s cargo, which will then be categorized as damaged by fire, damaged by water, or not damaged. All waste onboard—including firefighting water—will be disposed of properly per an approved waste management plan.

Continued Air Monitoring

L.A. Port Police continue to conduct active air monitoring. All readings remain below state and federal action thresholds, and no impacts have been detected outside the established safety zone. Real-time air monitoring results are available on the port’s public air quality site here.

The cause of the incident remains under joint investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Like this: Like Loading...