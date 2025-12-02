Community Message on Vaccines, Tylenol, and Autism

You may have seen recent news about vaccines, Tylenol, and autism. The Department of Developmental Services (DDS) wants to reassure you that there is no scientific evidence that vaccines or Tylenol cause autism.

Vaccines are safe. They protect people from serious diseases like polio, measles, chickenpox, shingles, COVID-19, and others.

Acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, also provides important health benefits when used properly. It helps with pain relief and the reduction of dangerous fevers during pregnancy.

Last week, several West Coast states shared more information to help families understand these topics. DDS encourages you to read this information and talk with your medical provider if you have questions about your or your child’s health.

Details: Read more: California Issues Statement on Credible Medical Information Regarding Acetaminophen and Pregnancy (Sept.23, 2025)

