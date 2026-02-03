DCA Cultural Program Framework Approved for the Olympic and Paralympic Games

The Department of Cultural Affairs or DCA has announced that the Framework for the 2028 Cultural Program (Cultural Program) for the Olympic and Paralympic Games was officially approved by the Mayor and LA City Council. The Framework is a blueprint by which the city, through the DCA, will lead its planning work for arts and culture for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Cultural Program will include outdoor festivals, murals, art and gallery exhibitions, public art projects, installations, poetry readings, cultural and artistic performances, and many other projects. Presenting a wide range of artistic experiences, including fashion and the culinary arts, this initiative will bring the artistic and creative energy of Los Angeles to the world stage for all to experience.

The program will launch this summer with outreach and partnership-building as well as lead up program commissions and partnership opportunities. Then it will move into project development and production, with the official launch in 2027, and culminate in a showcase of events, exhibitions, and performances in 2028.

Beginning this year, DCA will engage more than 150 artists, cultural organizations, and community partners representing Black, Indigenous, Latinx/e, Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI), Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual+ (LGBTQIA+), individuals with disabilities, other historically marginalized communities, and more.

Looking ahead, there will be numerous opportunities for artists, performers, cultural groups, and community organizations to participate in the artistic programs, projects, and events for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The city’s Cultural Program encourages the development of new and innovative works. Artists, organizations, and cultural producers whose programs align with the Cultural Program framework will be able to submit their programming to DCA for consideration as a Cultural Program partner event/program. Stay tuned for information on how to get involved through: planning, engagement, and sponsorship/strategic partnerships; commission and partner opportunities; and grant solicitations.

In addition, DCA will be partnering with the County of Los Angeles Department of Arts and Culture and LA 28 to expand opportunities for artists, performers, and cultural groups.

If you are interested in volunteering, performing, hosting an event, or partnering with DCA, fill out DCA’s interest form below.

Details: Interest form: https://tinyurl.com/Cultural-Programming-Olympics

